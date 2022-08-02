Mobile Industrial Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Industrial Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Mobile Industrial Robots companies in 2020 (%)
The global Mobile Industrial Robots market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Mobile Industrial Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Picking Robots
AGVs
Other
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Warehouse
Last-Mile
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Industrial Robots revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Industrial Robots revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Mobile Industrial Robots sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mobile Industrial Robots sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dematic
KUKA(Swisslog)
Amazon Robotics
Vanderlande
CIM Corp
Vecna
Grenzebach
Hitachi
Hi-tech Robotic Systemz
Bastian
Adept Technology
Fetch Robotics
Gray Orange
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Industrial Robots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Industrial Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Industrial Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Industrial Robots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Industrial Robots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Industrial Robots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Industrial Robots
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Mobile Industrial Robots Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Mobile Industrial Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Industrial Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2028