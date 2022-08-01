Smart HVAC Controls Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart HVAC Controls in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Smart HVAC Controls companies in 2020 (%)
The global Smart HVAC Controls market was valued at 8722.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12930 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Smart HVAC Controls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Short-Range
Long-Distance
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart HVAC Controls revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart HVAC Controls revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Smart HVAC Controls sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart HVAC Controls sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nest
Schneider
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Trane
Siemens
Salus
Emerson
Ecobee
Ojelectronics
Regin
Lennox
KMC Controls
Sauter
Delta Controls
Distech Controls
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart HVAC Controls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart HVAC Controls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Smart HVAC Controls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart HVAC Controls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart HVAC Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart HVAC Controls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart HVAC Controls Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart HVAC Controls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart HVAC Controls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart HVAC Controls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart HVAC Controls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart HVAC Controls Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
