Smart HVAC Controls Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart HVAC Controls in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Smart HVAC Controls companies in 2020 (%)

The global Smart HVAC Controls market was valued at 8722.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12930 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Smart HVAC Controls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Short-Range

Long-Distance

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart HVAC Controls revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart HVAC Controls revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Smart HVAC Controls sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart HVAC Controls sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nest

Schneider

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Trane

Siemens

Salus

Emerson

Ecobee

Ojelectronics

Regin

Lennox

KMC Controls

Sauter

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart HVAC Controls Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart HVAC Controls Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart HVAC Controls Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Smart HVAC Controls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart HVAC Controls Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart HVAC Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart HVAC Controls Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart HVAC Controls Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart HVAC Controls Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart HVAC Controls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart HVAC Controls Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart HVAC Controls Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart HVAC Controls Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart HVAC Controls Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global

