Powder Coatings Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Coatings Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (k Units)
Global top five Powder Coatings Equipment companies in 2020 (%)
The global Powder Coatings Equipment market was valued at 1263.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1473.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Powder Coatings Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Vertical Coatings Equipment
Horizontal Coatings Equipment
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Building
Automobile Industry
Home Appliance
Furniture
Other
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)
Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (k Units)
Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carlisle
Eastwood
Eisenmann
Gema Switzerland GmbH
Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment
Mitsuba Systems
Nordson Corporation
Oven Empire Manufacturing
Parker Ionics
PB Metal Finishing Systems
Pittsburgh Spray Equipment
Powder X Coating Systems
Red Line Industries
Reliant Finishing Systems
Spark Engineering
Statfield Equipment
WAGNER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Coatings Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Coatings Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Coatings Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Coatings Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Coatings Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Coatings Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Coatings Equipment Companies
