Powder Coatings Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Coatings Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (k Units)

Global top five Powder Coatings Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Powder Coatings Equipment market was valued at 1263.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1473.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Powder Coatings Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Vertical Coatings Equipment

Horizontal Coatings Equipment

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Building

Automobile Industry

Home Appliance

Furniture

Other

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (k Units)

Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (k Units)

Key companies Powder Coatings Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carlisle

Eastwood

Eisenmann

Gema Switzerland GmbH

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment

Mitsuba Systems

Nordson Corporation

Oven Empire Manufacturing

Parker Ionics

PB Metal Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment

Powder X Coating Systems

Red Line Industries

Reliant Finishing Systems

Spark Engineering

Statfield Equipment

WAGNER

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powder Coatings Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powder Coatings Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powder Coatings Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powder Coatings Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Coatings Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Coatings Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Coatings Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Coatings Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Coa

