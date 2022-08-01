Containers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Containers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Containers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Containers companies in 2020 (%)
The global Containers market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Containers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Dry Freight Containers
Refrigerated Containers
Specialised Containers
Tank Containers
Other
Global Containers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Fresh
Food
Goods
Other
Global Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Containers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Containers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Containers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Containers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Seaco
Klinge
Daikin
AICANG CIMC
Carrier Corporation
Eldapoint
SEA BOX
RCS Group
BSL Containers
Inno Cool India
Hexagon Composites
Luxfer Group
Quantum Technologies
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Praxair Technologies
Faber Industrie
