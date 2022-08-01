Rotary Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotary Valve Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Rotary Valve Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Rotary Valve companies in 2020 (%)
The global Rotary Valve market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Rotary Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotary Valve Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Butterfly Valve
Ball Valves
Plug Valves
Global Rotary Valve Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil&Gas or Energy Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Chemical Industry
Steel Industry
Other Industrial
Global Rotary Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotary Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotary Valve revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotary Valve revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Rotary Valve sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotary Valve sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Controls
Emerson
Flowserve
Kitz Group
Cameron
IMI
Crane Company
Metso
Circor Energy
KSB Group
Pentair
Watts
Velan
SWI Valve
Neway
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotary Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotary Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotary Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotary Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Rotary Valve Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotary Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotary Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotary Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotary Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotary Valve Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rotary Valve Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Butterfly Valve
4.1.3 Ball Valves
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Electric Rotary Valve Actuator Market Research Report 2022
Electric Rotary Valve Actuator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Subsea Rotary Gate Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition