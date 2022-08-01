Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills in global, including the following market information:
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
0-50mm
50-80mm
More than 80mm
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
General Industry
Infrastructure Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Milwaukee
Hougen
Metabo
C.?E. Fein GmbH
Unibor
Evolution Power Tools
DEWALT
Nitto
Euroboor
Ruko
ALFRAL
G & J HALL TOOLS
Champion
Rotabroach
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier
