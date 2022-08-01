Uncategorized

Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

 

Global top five Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) companies in 2020 (%)

 

The global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Small Sample AFM

Large Sample AFM

Automated AFM

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Materials Science

Lifescience

Industrial Applications

Other

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asylum research

Bruker Corporation

NT-MDT

Park Systems

Nanoscience Instruments

Hitachi High Technologies America

Anasys Instruments Corporation

JPK

Nanosurf

Agilent

WITec

Shimadzu

Scienta Omicron

AIST-NT

RHK Technology

