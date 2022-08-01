Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Small Sample AFM
Large Sample AFM
Automated AFM
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Materials Science
Lifescience
Industrial Applications
Other
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asylum research
Bruker Corporation
NT-MDT
Park Systems
Nanoscience Instruments
Hitachi High Technologies America
Anasys Instruments Corporation
JPK
Nanosurf
Agilent
WITec
Shimadzu
Scienta Omicron
AIST-NT
RHK Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Companie
