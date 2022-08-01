Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems companies in 2020 (%)

The global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Offshore Drilling Platform

Onshore Oilfield

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE(Baker Hughes)

Siemens

Cameron International

Halliburton

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

Kongsberg

Metso

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

Weatherford

Yokogawa Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Product Type

