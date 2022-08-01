Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Armoured Fighting Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Armoured Fighting Vehicles companies in 2020 (%)
The global Armoured Fighting Vehicles market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Armoured Fighting Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Tanks
Troop Carriers
Armored Car
Amphibious Vehicles
Armored Engineering Vehicle
Self Propelled Artillery
Air Defense Vehicles
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Military
Commercial
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Armoured Fighting Vehicles revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Armoured Fighting Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Armoured Fighting Vehicles sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Armoured Fighting Vehicles sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Dynamics
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Oto Melara
Lockheed Martin
Iveco
Volgograd Tractor Plant
Uralvagonzavod
BAE Systems Plc
MBDA
Textron Systems
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
AM General
Boeing
Larsen And Toubro
Nexter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Armoured Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Armoured Fighting Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Armoured Fighting Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armoured Fighting Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Ti
