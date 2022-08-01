Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
This report studies the Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) market, covering market size for segment by type (Detection Systems, Detection and Disruption Systems, etc.), by application (International Defense, Homeland Security, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Aaronia Ag, Advanced Protection Systems, Airbus, AUDS, Battelle, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) including:
Aaronia Ag
Advanced Protection Systems
Airbus
AUDS
Battelle
Blighter Survellance Systems
Caci International Inc.
Chenega Europe
DeTect, Inc
DroneShield
Elbit Systems
HENSOLDT
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
L3 Drone Guardian
Leonardo
Liteye
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MBDA Deutschland
Meritis
Northrop Grumman
QinetiQ
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Rheinmetall
Saab Group
Search Systems
SRC
Thales Group
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Detection Systems
Detection and Disruption Systems
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
International Defense
Homeland Security
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Overview
1.1 Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Definition
1.2 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)
1.3 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)
1.4 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)
1.5 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)
1.6 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)
1.7 Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak
Chapter 2 Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.2 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)
2.3 Global Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) Mar
