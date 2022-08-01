Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030

This report studies the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market, covering market size for segment by type (Topside Bolt Tensioners, Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners, etc.), by application (Oil and Gas, Wind & Power Generation, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight, SKF, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner including:

Atlas Copco

Actuant

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

Boltight

SKF

ITH Bolting Technology

Fluid Power Technology

Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems

Beck Crespel

Riverhawk

Hi-Force

Primo

Hire Torque

BRAND TS

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI)

TorcUP

Powermaster Engineers

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Power Bolt Tensioners

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Overview

1.1 Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Definition

1.2 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market by Type

3.1.1 Topside Bolt Tensioners

3.1.2 Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

3.1.3 Wind

