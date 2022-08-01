Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030

This report studies the Refrigerated Warehousing market, covering market size for segment by type (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, etc.), by application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (AGRO Merchants Group, Americold, Burris Logistics, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Conestoga Cold Storage, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Refrigerated Warehousing from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Refrigerated Warehousing market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Refrigerated Warehousing including:

AGRO Merchants Group

Americold

Burris Logistics

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec

Frialsa Frigorificos

Hanson Logistics

Henningsen Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

John Swire & Sons

Kloosterboer Services

Lineage Logistics

Nichirei Logistics

Nordic Logistics & Warehousing

Oxford Cold Storage

Partner Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

Trenton Cold Storage

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Blast Freezing

Vapor Compression

PLC

Evaporative Cooling

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Dairy Products

Meat

Seafood

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Refrigerated Warehousing Market Overview

1.1 Refrigerated Warehousing Definition

1.2 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Refrigerated Warehousing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Type

3.1.1 Blast Freezing

3.1.2 Vapor Compression

3.1.3 PLC

3.1.4

