Global Lifting Magnets Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030

This report studies the Lifting Magnets market, covering market size for segment by type (Permanent Lifting Magnets, Battery Powered Lifting Magnets, etc.), by application (Automotive, Construction, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Hishiko, Kanetec, Walker Magnetics, magnetoolinc, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Lifting Magnets from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Lifting Magnets market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Lifting Magnets including:

Hishiko

Kanetec

Walker Magnetics

magnetoolinc

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sarda Magnets

Eriez Manufacturing

Armstrong Magnetics

Walmag Magnetics

Braillon Magnetics

ALFRA GmbH

Eclipse Magnetics

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Assfalg GmbH

Hunan Kemeida Electric

SGM Magnetics

Sinfonia Technology

Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS)

WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)

Gauss Magneti

Electro Magnetic Industries

Elektromag

LONGi Magnet

Adoba GmbH

Papko Magnet Co.

Gensco Equipment

Zanetti Magneti

Evertz Group

YATE Magnetics

Wrinkle Industries

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Permanent Lifting Magnets

Battery Powered Lifting Magnets

Electro-permanent Lifting Magnets

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Construction

Ship Building

Industrial Manufacturing

Steel Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Lifting Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Lifting Magnets Definition

1.2 Global Lifting Magnets Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Lifting Magnets Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Lifting Magnets Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Lifting Magnets Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Lifting Magnets Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Lifting Magnets Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Lifting Magnets Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Lifting Magnets Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Lifting Magnets Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Lifting Magnets Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Lifting Magnets Market by Type

3.1.1 Permanent Lifting Magnets

3.1.2 Battery Powered Lifting Magnets

3.1.3 Electro-permanent Lifting Magnets

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Lifting Magnets Sales and Market Share by Type (

