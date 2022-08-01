Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation in global, including the following market information:

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation companies in 2020 (%)

The global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Impact Sprinkler

Drip Sprinkler

Others

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruit

Others

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Netafim Limited

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L IRRIGATION CO

RX Plastics

Plains Irrigators Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sprinklers and Drip Irri

