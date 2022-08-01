Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation in global, including the following market information:
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation companies in 2020 (%)
The global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Impact Sprinkler
Drip Sprinkler
Others
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Cereals
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruit
Others
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lindsay Corporation
Valmont Industries
Netafim Limited
T-L Irrigation Company
Alkhorayef Group
Reinke Manufacturing Company
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company
Bauer GmbH
Roehren- und-Pumpenwork
Grupo Fockink
Rain Bird Corporation
T-L IRRIGATION CO
RX Plastics
Plains Irrigators Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sprinklers and Drip Irri
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Sales Market Report 2021