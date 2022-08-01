Stationary Air Compressor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Air Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Stationary Air Compressor companies in 2020 (%)
The global Stationary Air Compressor market was valued at 21500 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 22930 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Stationary Air Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Positive Displacement
Dynamic Displacement
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Power Industry
Chemical industry
Metallurgical industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stationary Air Compressor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stationary Air Compressor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Stationary Air Compressor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stationary Air Compressor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingersoll Rand
Quincy Compressor
Sullair
Atlas Copco
Kaishan
Fusheng Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationary Air Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationary Air Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Stationary Air Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationary Air Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationary Air Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationary Air Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationary Air Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Air Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Air Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Air Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationary Air Compressor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary
