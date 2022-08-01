Stationary Air Compressor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Air Compressor in global, including the following market information:

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Stationary Air Compressor companies in 2020 (%)

The global Stationary Air Compressor market was valued at 21500 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 22930 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Stationary Air Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Positive Displacement

Dynamic Displacement

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Power Industry

Chemical industry

Metallurgical industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stationary Air Compressor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stationary Air Compressor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Stationary Air Compressor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stationary Air Compressor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingersoll Rand

Quincy Compressor

Sullair

Atlas Copco

Kaishan

Fusheng Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stationary Air Compressor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stationary Air Compressor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stationary Air Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Stationary Air Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stationary Air Compressor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stationary Air Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stationary Air Compressor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stationary Air Compressor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stationary Air Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Air Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Air Compressor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Air Compressor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationary Air Compressor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary

