Dental Filling material Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental filling alludes to the method for restoring a harmed tooth bring it back to its ordinary shape and capacity. It is additionally used to repair tooth decay, insignificant tooth fractures, and other harmed surfaces of the teeth. Dental filling materials can likewise be utilized to try and out tooth surfaces for better biting or chewing. Filling material are the substances designed to interact with the oral system to treat, repair, augment or replace a tissue function of body. Filling materials can be natural or synthetic, and usually made of multiple components. Dental filling materials can be of gold, ceramics, silver or amalgamated filling used to restore damaged or fractured tissues and tooth decay. Overall sensitivity (mainly affected by enamel loss) can be essentially enhanced or totally disposed of once a suitable dental filling material is utilized to restore the smooth tooth surface. Contingent upon the level of tooth decay, the influenced or harmed tooth may require extra or elective systems, for example, root canal treatment, dental crowns, dental bridges or implants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Filling material in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Filling material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Filling material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type Of Dental Filling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Filling material include DMG, Coltene Whaledent Dentsply, SDI, Kerr, GC, Kuraray Noritake, Pentron Clinical, DenMat Holdings and Kettenbach. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Filling material companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Filling material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Filling material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Type Of Dental Filling
Direct Filling
Indirect Filling
Type Of Material
Gold Fillings
Amalgam/Silver Fillings
Composite (Plastic/Glass) Resins
Porcelain/Ceramics Fillings
Others
Global Dental Filling material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Filling material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Dental Laboratories
Others
Global Dental Filling material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Filling material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Filling material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Filling material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DMG
Coltene Whaledent Dentsply
SDI
Kerr
GC
Kuraray Noritake
Pentron Clinical
DenMat Holdings
Kettenbach
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Filling material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Filling material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Filling material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Filling material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Filling material Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Filling material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Filling material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Filling material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Filling material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Filling material Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Filling material Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Filling material Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Filling material Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
