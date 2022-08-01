Equipment for Mining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Equipment for Mining in global, including the following market information:
Global Equipment for Mining Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Equipment for Mining Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Equipment for Mining companies in 2020 (%)
The global Equipment for Mining market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Equipment for Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Equipment for Mining Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Underground Mining Equipment
Surface Mining Equipment
Mining Drills and Breakers
Others
Global Equipment for Mining Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Mineral Mining
Coal Mining
Others
Global Equipment for Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Equipment for Mining revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Equipment for Mining revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Equipment for Mining sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Equipment for Mining sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caterpillar
Komatsu
AB Volvo
Hitachi Construction
Joy Global(P&H)
Sandvik
Atlas Copco
Metso
Thyssenkrupp
Liebherr
Terex Mining
Kawasaki
Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery
Weir Group
FLSmidth
Tenova TAKRAF
Doosan
SANYI
NHI
Furukawa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Equipment for Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Equipment for Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Equipment for Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Equipment for Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Equipment for Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Equipment for Mining Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Equipment for Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Equipment for Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Equipment for Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Equipment for Mining Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Equipment for Mining Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Equipment for Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Equipment for Mining Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equipment for Mining Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Equipment for Mining Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equipment for Mining Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1
