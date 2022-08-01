Two-Screw Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Two-Screw Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Two-Screw Pumps companies in 2020 (%)
The global Two-Screw Pumps market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Two-Screw Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Double-suction Twin-Screw Pump
Single-suction Twin-Screw Pump
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil and Gas
Refineries
Food & Beverage
Storage and Transportation
Other
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Two-Screw Pumps revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Two-Screw Pumps revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Two-Screw Pumps sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Two-Screw Pumps sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITT Bornemann
Flowserve
Colfax(Warren)
Leistritz
Axiflow/Jung
NETZSCH
Ampco Pumps
SPX FLOW
Wangen Pumpen
Almatec Maschinenbau GmbH
Honghai Pump
Tapflo
Houttuin
RedScrew
Maag
Holland Legacy Pump Group
Tianjin Pump Industry Machinery Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Two-Screw Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Two-Screw Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Two-Screw Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Two-Screw Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Two-Screw Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Two-Screw Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Two-Screw Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Two-Screw Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Two-Screw Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Two-Screw Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Two-Screw Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Screw Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Two-Screw Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Screw Pumps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Two-Screw Pumps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
