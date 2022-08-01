Surface Drill Rigs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surface Drill Rigs in global, including the following market information:
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Surface Drill Rigs companies in 2020 (%)
The global Surface Drill Rigs market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Surface Drill Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hydraulic Drill Rig
Pneumatic Drill Rig
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Mining
Quarrying
Dimension Stone Industry
Civil Engineering
Other
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surface Drill Rigs revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surface Drill Rigs revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Surface Drill Rigs sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surface Drill Rigs sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Copco
Sandvik
Herrenknecht
Robbins
Akkerman
Sunward
Furukawa
Hausherr
Junjin CSM
JK Drilling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surface Drill Rigs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surface Drill Rigs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surface Drill Rigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Surface Drill Rigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Surface Drill Rigs Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surface Drill Rigs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surface Drill Rigs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surface Drill Rigs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surface Drill Rigs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surface Drill Rigs Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Drill Rigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Drill Rigs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Drill Rigs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Drill Rigs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Drill Rigs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surface Drill R
