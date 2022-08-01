Exterior Wall Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Wall Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Exterior Wall Systems companies in 2020 (%)
The global Exterior Wall Systems market was valued at 182.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 218.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Exterior Wall Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ventilated Fa?ade
Curtain Walls
Non-Ventilated Fa?ade
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Exterior Wall Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Exterior Wall Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Exterior Wall Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Exterior Wall Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)
Saint-Gobain (France)
Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan)
Alcoa Corporation (US)
PPG Industries (US)
3A Composites (Switzerland)
Sika (Switzerland)
Etex (Belgium)
Owens Corning (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Wall Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Wall Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Wall Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exterior Wall Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Wall Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Wall Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Wall Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Systems Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Exterior Wall Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Exterior Wall Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028