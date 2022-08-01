Exterior Wall Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Wall Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-exterior-wall-systems-market-2021-2027-717

Global top five Exterior Wall Systems companies in 2020 (%)

The global Exterior Wall Systems market was valued at 182.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 218.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Exterior Wall Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ventilated Fa?ade

Curtain Walls

Non-Ventilated Fa?ade

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Exterior Wall Systems revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Exterior Wall Systems revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Exterior Wall Systems sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Exterior Wall Systems sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan)

Alcoa Corporation (US)

PPG Industries (US)

3A Composites (Switzerland)

Sika (Switzerland)

Etex (Belgium)

Owens Corning (US)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-exterior-wall-systems-market-2021-2027-717

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Exterior Wall Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Exterior Wall Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Exterior Wall Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Exterior Wall Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Exterior Wall Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Exterior Wall Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Exterior Wall Systems Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Wall Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Wall Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Wall Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/manufacturing-and-construction/global-exterior-wall-systems-market-2021-2027-717

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Exterior Wall Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Exterior Wall Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

