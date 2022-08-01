Chemicals Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The chemicals industry is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the world. It manufactures a variety of chemicals products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals and minerals. While many of the products from the industry, such as detergents, soaps and perfumes, are purchased directly by the consumer, 70% of chemicals manufactured are used by other industries Including other branches of the chemicals industry itself, to make products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemicals in Global, including the following market information:
Global Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemicals market was valued at 3536530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4091840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Chemical Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemicals include Sinopec, BASF, Bayer, DowDupont and LyondellBasell Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chemicals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Chemical Product
Paints And Coatings
Pesticides And Other Agricultural Chemicals
Fertilizer
Synthetic Rubber And Fibers
Others
Global Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinopec
BASF
Bayer
DowDupont
LyondellBasell Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemicals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Chemicals Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemicals Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemicals Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General Chemical Product
4.1.3 Paints And Coatings
4.1.4 Pesticide
