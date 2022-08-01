Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The electric lighting equipment manufacturing industry comprise establishments manufacturing electric lamp bulbs and lighting fixtures for residential, institutional, commercial, Industry and automotive purposes. Some products manufactured by this industry include are lamp bulbs such as automotive lighting, decorative bulbs, halogen bulbs, mercury halide bulbs etc. and their components. Electric lighting fixtures includes products ranging from simple table lamp fixtures to underwater lighting fixtures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing include General Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Eaton and OSRAM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Lighting
Automotive Lighting
Back Lighting
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Institutional
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
Panasonic
Koninklijke Philips
Eaton
OSRAM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Players in Global
