Enterprise High Performance Computing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Over the past two decades, enterprises have realized the value of using clusters of computers to solve complex mathematical, computational, and simulation/modeling problems. By addressing these massive problems using parallel computing techniques (allowing the problem to be split into parts that can be tackled by individual or groups of processors), the time to complete a solution can be drastically reduced.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise High Performance Computing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise High Performance Computing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise High Performance Computing include Amazon, Bright Computing, Cray, Dell EMC, Ephesoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo and Mellanox Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise High Performance Computing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud Services
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Manufacturing
Financial Services
Life Sciences
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise High Performance Computing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise High Performance Computing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon
Bright Computing
Cray
Dell EMC
Ephesoft
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Lenovo
Mellanox Technologies
Microsoft
Panasas
Pure Storage
Verne Global
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise High Performance Computing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise High Performance Computing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise High Performance Computing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise High Performance Computing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
