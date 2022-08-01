Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting in global, including the following market information:
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting companies in 2020 (%)
The global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Solid-State
HID
Fluorescent
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
General Lighting
Backlighting
Automotive Lighting
Medical Lighting
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Osram Licht
Royal Philips Electronics N.V.
Seoul Semiconductor
General Electric
Nichia
Aixtron Se
Bridgelux
Cree
Acuity Brands Lighting
Advanced Lighting Technologies
Energy Focus
Intematix
LED Engin
Toyoda Gosei
TCP International Holdings
Bright Light Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 G
