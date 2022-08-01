Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) is an application that manages various needs of an organization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) include EtQ, Halogen Software, MasterControl, WCAS-QuickBase, ConvergePoint, Culture Amp, Intelex Technologies, Litmos by CallidusCloud and SkyPrep. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
IT And Telecommunications
Government And Public Sector
Retail And Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Others
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EtQ
Halogen Software
MasterControl
WCAS-QuickBase
ConvergePoint
Culture Amp
Intelex Technologies
Litmos by CallidusCloud
SkyPrep
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Training and Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Employee Training and Ap
