Endodontics Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Endodontics is a branch of dentistry relating to dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth. Endodontic treatment or root canal treatment treats the soft pulp tissue inside the tooth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endodontics Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Endodontics Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endodontics Devices market was valued at 1404.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1745.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sampling & Polypectomy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endodontics Devices include Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, FKG Dentaire, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont and Ultradent Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Endodontics Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endodontics Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endodontics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sampling & Polypectomy
ESD & EMR
Devices for Enteroscopy
Hemostasis
ERCP
Pulmonaly Devices
Global Endodontics Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endodontics Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Hospitalsand Clinics
Dental Academic
Research Institutes
Global Endodontics Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Endodontics Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Endodontics Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Endodontics Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danaher
Dentsply Sirona
FKG Dentaire
Ivoclar Vivadent
Septodont
Ultradent Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endodontics Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Endodontics Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Endodontics Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Endodontics Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Endodontics Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endodontics Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Endodontics Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Endodontics Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endodontics Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Endodontics Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endodontics Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endodontics Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endodontics Devices Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Endodontics
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: 2022 Global Endodontics Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Endodontics Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Endodontics Devices Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Endodontics Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast