Energy Management System in Industrial Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Energy management system for the Industrial sector is a system of computer-aided tools that help industries to monitor, control, and optimize their electrical loads.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Management System in Industrial in Global, including the following market information:
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy Management System in Industrial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SCADA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy Management System in Industrial include ABB, Alstom, Cisco, Ecova and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Energy Management System in Industrial companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SCADA
PLC
DCS
Energy Platforms
Energy Analytics, Meter Data Management
EMIS
PLCS
DRMS
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Oil Refineries
Chemical
Steel
Aluminum
Paper
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Energy Management System in Industrial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Energy Management System in Industrial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Alstom
Cisco
Ecova
Schneider Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Energy Management System in Industrial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Energy Management System in Industrial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Energy Management System in Industrial Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Energy Management System in Industrial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Energy Management System in Industrial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Energy Management System in Industrial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy Management System in Industrial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Energy Management System in Industrial Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Management System in Industrial Players in Global Market
