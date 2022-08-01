Energy-Efficient Building Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Energy-efficient buildings are designed to use as little energy as possible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy-Efficient Building in Global, including the following market information:

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-energyefficient-building-2022-2028-542

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Energy-Efficient Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Energy-Efficient Building include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, ABB, Building IQ, EnerNOC, GridPoint and Pacific Controls. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Energy-Efficient Building companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Lighting

Building Controls

Water Efficiency

Water Heating

Building Envelope

Others

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Office

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Hotels & Restaurants

Institutional/Association

Warehouse

Transport

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Energy-Efficient Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Energy-Efficient Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider

Siemens

ABB

Building IQ

EnerNOC

GridPoint

Pacific Controls

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-energyefficient-building-2022-2028-542

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Energy-Efficient Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Energy-Efficient Building Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Energy-Efficient Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Energy-Efficient Building Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy-Efficient Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Energy-Efficient Building Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy-Efficient Building Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Energy-Efficient Building Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy-Efficient Building Companies

4 Market Si

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-energyefficient-building-2022-2028-542

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Global Building Energy Management Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Building Energy Management Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028