Engineered Foams Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Major growth drivers for the market include increased expenditure in space research activities and growth in the airline industry of emerging regions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Engineered Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engineered Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Engineered Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineered Foams market was valued at 76960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Foams include DoW Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Sekisui Chemical (Japan), Huntsman (U.S.), Trelleborg (Sweden), Inoac (Japan), Recticel (Belgium) and Vita (Lux III), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible

Rigid

Spray

Global Engineered Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing & Construction

Global Engineered Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Engineered Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DoW Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Bayer (Germany)

Sekisui Chemical (Japan)

Huntsman (U.S.)

Trelleborg (Sweden)

Inoac (Japan)

Recticel (Belgium)

Vita (Lux III)

Armacell (Luxembourg)

Foamcraft (U.S.)

FoamPartner Group (Switzerland)

Future Foam (U.S.)

