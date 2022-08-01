Engineered Foams Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Major growth drivers for the market include increased expenditure in space research activities and growth in the airline industry of emerging regions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Foams in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineered Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineered Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Engineered Foams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineered Foams market was valued at 76960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineered Foams include DoW Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Sekisui Chemical (Japan), Huntsman (U.S.), Trelleborg (Sweden), Inoac (Japan), Recticel (Belgium) and Vita (Lux III), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineered Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineered Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible
Rigid
Spray
Global Engineered Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Medical & Healthcare
Transportation
Manufacturing & Construction
Global Engineered Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineered Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineered Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineered Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Engineered Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DoW Chemical Company (U.S.)
BASF (Germany)
Bayer (Germany)
Sekisui Chemical (Japan)
Huntsman (U.S.)
Trelleborg (Sweden)
Inoac (Japan)
Recticel (Belgium)
Vita (Lux III)
Armacell (Luxembourg)
Foamcraft (U.S.)
FoamPartner Group (Switzerland)
Future Foam (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Foams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Foams Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Engineered Foams Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
