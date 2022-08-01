Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engineered gearbox and drives are customized/tailor made as per end-user requirements and specifications. They are either manufactured by modifying the components of standard off-the-shelf gearbox and drives or designed and built from scratch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Gearbox and Drives in global, including the following market information:

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Engineered Gearbox and Drives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineered Gearbox and Drives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Planetary Gearbox Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Gearbox and Drives include Kumera, Interroll, Auma, Desch, Henschel, Siemens, Skf, Bonfiglioli and David Brown Gear Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Gearbox and Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Planetary Gearbox

Coaxial Helical Inline Gearbox

Bevel Helical Gearbox

Skew Bevel Helical Gearbox

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steam Turbine/Motor

Electric Generator

Elevators/Conveyor Belts

3D printing

Heavy Duty Equipment

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kumera

Interroll

Auma

Desch

Henschel

Siemens

Skf

Bonfiglioli

David Brown Gear Systems

Renold

Rexnord

Sumitomo

Timke

Nsk Global

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engineered Gearbox and Drives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Gearbox and Drives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies

