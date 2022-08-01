Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Engineered gearbox and drives are customized/tailor made as per end-user requirements and specifications. They are either manufactured by modifying the components of standard off-the-shelf gearbox and drives or designed and built from scratch.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Gearbox and Drives in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Engineered Gearbox and Drives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineered Gearbox and Drives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Planetary Gearbox Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineered Gearbox and Drives include Kumera, Interroll, Auma, Desch, Henschel, Siemens, Skf, Bonfiglioli and David Brown Gear Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineered Gearbox and Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Planetary Gearbox
Coaxial Helical Inline Gearbox
Bevel Helical Gearbox
Skew Bevel Helical Gearbox
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steam Turbine/Motor
Electric Generator
Elevators/Conveyor Belts
3D printing
Heavy Duty Equipment
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Engineered Gearbox and Drives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kumera
Interroll
Auma
Desch
Henschel
Siemens
Skf
Bonfiglioli
David Brown Gear Systems
Renold
Rexnord
Sumitomo
Timke
Nsk Global
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Gearbox and Drives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Gearbox and Drives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Gearbox and Drives Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Sales Market Report 2021
Global Engineered Gearbox and Drives Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition