Engineered Wood Products Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Engineered wood, also called composite wood, man-made wood, or manufactured board, includes a range of derivative wood products which are manufactured by binding or fixing the strands, particles, fibres, or veneers or boards of wood, together with adhesives, or other methods of fixation to form composite materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineered Wood Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineered Wood Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineered Wood Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Engineered Wood Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineered Wood Products market was valued at 27560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LVL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineered Wood Products include Arauco, Boise Cascade, Lowes, Roseburg and Weyerhauser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineered Wood Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineered Wood Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Wood Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LVL
Structural wood I-beams
Glued laminated timber (glulam)
Others
Global Engineered Wood Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Wood Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Schools
Public Buildings
Large Warehouse Complexes
Hotels
Global Engineered Wood Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Engineered Wood Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineered Wood Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineered Wood Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineered Wood Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Engineered Wood Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arauco
Boise Cascade
Lowes
Roseburg
Weyerhauser
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Wood Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Wood Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Wood Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Wood Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Wood Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Wood Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Wood Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Wood Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Wood Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Wood Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Wood Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Wood Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Wood Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Wood Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Wood Products Companies
