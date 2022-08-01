Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market was valued at 256070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1082760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drafting and 3D Modeling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) include EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Technologies, Luxoft, QuEST Global Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drafting and 3D Modeling
Engineering Analysis
Product Design and Testing
Design Automation
Control Engineering
Manufacturing Engineering
Embedded Systems
Plant Design/Process Engineering
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Construction
Semiconductor
Pharmaceutical
Telecom
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EPAM Systems
GlobalLogic
Infosys
Technologies
Luxoft
QuEST Global Services
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
