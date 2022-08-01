Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market was valued at 256070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1082760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drafting and 3D Modeling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) include EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Technologies, Luxoft, QuEST Global Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drafting and 3D Modeling

Engineering Analysis

Product Design and Testing

Design Automation

Control Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Embedded Systems

Plant Design/Process Engineering

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EPAM Systems

GlobalLogic

Infosys

Technologies

Luxoft

QuEST Global Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

