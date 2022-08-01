e-Nose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An Electronic Nose is used to detect specific flavours and odour.
This report contains market size and forecasts of e-Nose in global, including the following market information:
Global e-Nose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global e-Nose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five e-Nose companies in 2021 (%)
The global e-Nose market was valued at 38 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 68 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
QMB/SAW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of e-Nose include Airsense, Alpha Mos, Aryballe Technologies, Enose, Foodsniffer, Intelesens, Mydx, Odotech and Olfaguard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the e-Nose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global e-Nose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
QMB/SAW
Conducting Polymers
Metal-Oxide Sensors
Others
Global e-Nose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marketing
Food & Beverage
Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Communication
Military & Defense
Others
Global e-Nose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies e-Nose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies e-Nose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies e-Nose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies e-Nose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Airsense
Alpha Mos
Aryballe Technologies
Enose
Foodsniffer
Intelesens
Mydx
Odotech
Olfaguard
Roboscientific
Sensing Dynamics
Sensigent
Shenzhen Beautymate Technology
Stratuscent
Tellspec
Vaporsens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 e-Nose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global e-Nose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global e-Nose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global e-Nose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global e-Nose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global e-Nose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top e-Nose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global e-Nose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global e-Nose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global e-Nose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global e-Nose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 e-Nose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers e-Nose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Nose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-Nose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Nose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global e-Nose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 QMB/SAW
4.1.3 Conducting Polymers
4.1.4 Metal-Oxide Sensors
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global e-Nose Revenue & Forecasts
