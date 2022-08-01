e-Nose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Electronic Nose is used to detect specific flavours and odour.

This report contains market size and forecasts of e-Nose in global, including the following market information:

Global e-Nose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global e-Nose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five e-Nose companies in 2021 (%)

The global e-Nose market was valued at 38 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 68 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

QMB/SAW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of e-Nose include Airsense, Alpha Mos, Aryballe Technologies, Enose, Foodsniffer, Intelesens, Mydx, Odotech and Olfaguard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the e-Nose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global e-Nose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

QMB/SAW

Conducting Polymers

Metal-Oxide Sensors

Others

Global e-Nose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marketing

Food & Beverage

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Global e-Nose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global e-Nose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies e-Nose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies e-Nose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies e-Nose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies e-Nose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airsense

Alpha Mos

Aryballe Technologies

Enose

Foodsniffer

Intelesens

Mydx

Odotech

Olfaguard

Roboscientific

Sensing Dynamics

Sensigent

Shenzhen Beautymate Technology

Stratuscent

Tellspec

Vaporsens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 e-Nose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global e-Nose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global e-Nose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global e-Nose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global e-Nose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global e-Nose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top e-Nose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global e-Nose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global e-Nose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global e-Nose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global e-Nose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 e-Nose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers e-Nose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Nose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 e-Nose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 e-Nose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global e-Nose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 QMB/SAW

4.1.3 Conducting Polymers

4.1.4 Metal-Oxide Sensors

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global e-Nose Revenue & Forecasts

