Enterprise Application Development Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An enterprise application (EA) is a large software system platform designed to operate in a corporate environment such as business or government.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Application Development in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Application Development Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Application Development market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
API Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Application Development include Appdynamics, Appneta, BMC Software, Broadcom, Catchpoint Systems, Dell Technologies, Dynatrace, Hewlett Packard and International Business Machines and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Application Development companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Application Development Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Application Development Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
API Monitoring
SAAS Application
Mobile Application
Web Application
Global Enterprise Application Development Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Application Development Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Others
Global Enterprise Application Development Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Application Development Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Application Development revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Application Development revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Appdynamics
Appneta
BMC Software
Broadcom
Catchpoint Systems
Dell Technologies
Dynatrace
Hewlett Packard
International Business Machines
Microsoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Application Development Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Application Development Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Application Development Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Application Development Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Application Development Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Application Development Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Application Development Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Application Development Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Application Development Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Application Development Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Application Development Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enterprise Application Developmen
