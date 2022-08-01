Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Carbide Drill Bit in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solid Carbide Drill Bit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Carbide Drill Bit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Steel Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Carbide Drill Bit include Seco, WALTER, KOMET, Mikron, EMUGE-FRANKEN, Dormer Pramet, Whizcut, RUKO and HEULE Werkzeug, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Carbide Drill Bit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Steel Alloys

Tungsten Carbide

Others

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cast Iron

Drilling

Others

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seco

WALTER

KOMET

Mikron

EMUGE-FRANKEN

Dormer Pramet

Whizcut

RUKO

HEULE Werkzeug

DIXI Polytool

LMT Tool

Changzhou Tuohai Tool Manufacturing

Dongguan Warwick Precision Tools

Changzhou North Carbide Tool

Mianyang Yasen Hardware Tools

Jiangsu Tiangong Tools

4 Sights by Product

