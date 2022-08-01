Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Carbide Drill Bit in global, including the following market information:
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Solid Carbide Drill Bit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solid Carbide Drill Bit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Steel Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Carbide Drill Bit include Seco, WALTER, KOMET, Mikron, EMUGE-FRANKEN, Dormer Pramet, Whizcut, RUKO and HEULE Werkzeug, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Carbide Drill Bit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobalt Steel Alloys
Tungsten Carbide
Others
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cast Iron
Drilling
Others
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Solid Carbide Drill Bit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Seco
WALTER
KOMET
Mikron
EMUGE-FRANKEN
Dormer Pramet
Whizcut
RUKO
HEULE Werkzeug
DIXI Polytool
LMT Tool
Changzhou Tuohai Tool Manufacturing
Dongguan Warwick Precision Tools
Changzhou North Carbide Tool
Mianyang Yasen Hardware Tools
Jiangsu Tiangong Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Carbide Drill Bit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid Carbide Drill Bit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Carbide Drill Bit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Carbide Drill Bit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Carbide Drill Bit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Carbide Drill Bit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Carbide Drill Bit Companies
4 Sights by Product
