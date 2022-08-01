Lighting in Hospitality Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The lighting is defined by the type of light source technologies such as incandescent, halogen, CFL, LFL, HID, LED, and OLED.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lighting in Hospitality in global, including the following market information:
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lighting in Hospitality companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lighting in Hospitality market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CFL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lighting in Hospitality include Acuity Brands, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Atlas Lighting Products, Crestron Electronics, Eaton, GE Lighting, Hatch Transformers, Leviton Manufacturing and Lutron Electronics Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lighting in Hospitality manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CFL
LFL
HID
LED
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lodging
Event Planning
Theme Parks
Transportation
Cruise Line
Tourism Industry
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lighting in Hospitality revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lighting in Hospitality revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lighting in Hospitality sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lighting in Hospitality sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acuity Brands
Advanced Lighting Technologies
Atlas Lighting Products
Crestron Electronics
Eaton
GE Lighting
Hatch Transformers
Leviton Manufacturing
Lutron Electronics Company
MaxLite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lighting in Hospitality Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lighting in Hospitality Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lighting in Hospitality Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lighting in Hospitality Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lighting in Hospitality Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lighting in Hospitality Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lighting in Hospitality Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting in Hospitality Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lighting in Hospitality Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting in Hospitality Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Lighting in the Hospitality Sector Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hospitality Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lighting in Hospitality Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027