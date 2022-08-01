Lightning Rod Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A lightning rod is a metal rod mounted on a structure and intended to protect the structure from a lightning strike.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightning Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Lightning Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-lightning-rod-2022-2028-515

Global Lightning Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lightning Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lightning Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air-Termination Lightning Protection System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lightning Rod include Pentair, A.N. Wallis, Alltec, East Coast Lightning Equipment, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Kingsmill, Lightning Protection International, Metal Gems and OBO Bettermann and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lightning Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lightning Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air-Termination Lightning Protection System

Meshed Conductors Lightning Protection System

Catenary wire lightning conductor

Streamer emission lightning conductor

Others

Global Lightning Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Towers

Space Shuttle Launch Pad

Factories

Buildings

Global Lightning Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lightning Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lightning Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lightning Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lightning Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pentair

A.N. Wallis

Alltec

East Coast Lightning Equipment

Harger Lightning & Grounding

Kingsmill

Lightning Protection International

Metal Gems

OBO Bettermann

Robbins Lightning

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-lightning-rod-2022-2028-515

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lightning Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lightning Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lightning Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lightning Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lightning Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lightning Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lightning Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lightning Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lightning Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lightning Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lightning Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightning Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightning Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightning Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lightning Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Air-Termination Lightning Protection System

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-lightning-rod-2022-2028-515

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022 Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Lightning Rod Tower Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Remote Signaling Lightning Arrester Market Insights, Forecast to 2028