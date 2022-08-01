Lightning Rod Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A lightning rod is a metal rod mounted on a structure and intended to protect the structure from a lightning strike.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightning Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightning Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightning Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lightning Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightning Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air-Termination Lightning Protection System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightning Rod include Pentair, A.N. Wallis, Alltec, East Coast Lightning Equipment, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Kingsmill, Lightning Protection International, Metal Gems and OBO Bettermann and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lightning Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightning Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air-Termination Lightning Protection System
Meshed Conductors Lightning Protection System
Catenary wire lightning conductor
Streamer emission lightning conductor
Others
Global Lightning Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Towers
Space Shuttle Launch Pad
Factories
Buildings
Global Lightning Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lightning Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightning Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightning Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightning Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lightning Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pentair
A.N. Wallis
Alltec
East Coast Lightning Equipment
Harger Lightning & Grounding
Kingsmill
Lightning Protection International
Metal Gems
OBO Bettermann
Robbins Lightning
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightning Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightning Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightning Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightning Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightning Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightning Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightning Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightning Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightning Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightning Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightning Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightning Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightning Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightning Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lightning Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Air-Termination Lightning Protection System
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: 2022 Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Lightning Rod Tower Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Remote Signaling Lightning Arrester Market Insights, Forecast to 2028