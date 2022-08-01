Li-ion Battery Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Li-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Li-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Li-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Li-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony Energy Devices, Maxwell Technologies, Toshiba, Saft, BYD Company and Amperex Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Li-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Li-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Global Li-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphones
Laptops
Tablets
Digital Cameras
MP3 Players
Others
Global Li-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Li-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Li-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Li-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Li-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Sony Energy Devices
Maxwell Technologies
Toshiba
Saft
BYD Company
Amperex Technology
CATL
Valence Technology
Kolam
Leclanch?
Electrovaya
Tianjin Lishen Battery
Shenzhen BAK Battery
AESC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Li-ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Li-ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Li-ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Li-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Li-ion Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery
