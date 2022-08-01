Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A li-ion battery is used as a power source in AEVs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery for AEVs in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Li-ion Battery for AEVs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Li-ion Battery for AEVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cylindrical Cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery for AEVs include AESC, Blue Energy, Hitachi, LG Chem, Panasonic, Toshiba, Deutsche ACCUmotive, Samsung SDI and Johnson Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Li-ion Battery for AEVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cylindrical Cell

Prismatic Cell

Pouch Cell

Secondary Cell

Battery Module

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HEVs

PHEVs

BEVs

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-ion Battery for AEVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for AEVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for AEVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for AEVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AESC

Blue Energy

Hitachi

LG Chem

Panasonic

Toshiba

Deutsche ACCUmotive

Samsung SDI

Johnson Controls

Sony

A123 Systems

Shenzhen BAK battery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Li-ion Battery for AEVs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Li-ion Battery for AEVs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery for AEVs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for AEVs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for AEVs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery for AEVs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for AEVs Companies

4 Sights by Product

