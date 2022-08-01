Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-cigarettes are devices powered by Li-ion batteries that are filled with e-liquid (nicotine).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion battery for E-cigarette in global, including the following market information:
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Li-ion battery for E-cigarette companies in 2021 (%)
The global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
18650 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Li-ion battery for E-cigarette include EVE Energy, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Shenzen FEST Technology, Shenzhen Mxjo Technology, Sony and Vapor Hub International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Li-ion battery for E-cigarette manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
18650
18500
18350
26650
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
The Disposable One-Piece
The Rechargeable Two and Three-Piece
Advanced Personal Vaporizers (APVs) or Mods
E Cigars
Others
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Li-ion battery for E-cigarette revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Li-ion battery for E-cigarette revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Li-ion battery for E-cigarette sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Li-ion battery for E-cigarette sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EVE Energy
LG Chem
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
Shenzen FEST Technology
Shenzhen Mxjo Technology
Sony
Vapor Hub International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion battery for E-cigarette Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Bio-Compatible Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Battery Powered Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emerging Battery Technologies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Li-ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028