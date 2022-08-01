Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HEVs combine two energy sources: mechanical (ICE) and electrical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery for HEVs in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Li-ion Battery for HEVs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Li-ion Battery for HEVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

16kWh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery for HEVs include Ford Motor, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, General Motors, Mazda and Mitsubishi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Li-ion Battery for HEVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

16kWh

24kWh

60kWh

85kWh

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Passenger Cars

Electric Commercial Vehicles

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-ion Battery for HEVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for HEVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for HEVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for HEVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ford Motor

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor

Toyota

Volkswagen

Daimler

General Motors

Mazda

Mitsubishi

Nissan Motors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Li-ion Battery for HEVs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Li-ion Battery for HEVs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery for HEVs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for HEVs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for HEVs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery for HEVs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for HEVs Companies

4 Sights by Product

