Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Li-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in laptops. Currently, all laptop models runs on Li-ion batteries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery for Laptops in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Li-ion Battery for Laptops companies in 2021 (%)

The global Li-ion Battery for Laptops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2200mAh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery for Laptops include LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Sony, Amperex Technology, BYD, Shenzhen BAK Battery, Boston-Power and Ecsem Industrial and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Li-ion Battery for Laptops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2200mAh

2400mAh

2600mAh

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traditional Laptop

Subnotebook

Netbook

Rugged Laptop

Business Laptop

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Laptops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Laptops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Laptops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Laptops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Sony

Amperex Technology

BYD

Shenzhen BAK Battery

Boston-Power

Ecsem Industrial

Electrovaya

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Li-ion Battery for Laptops Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Li-ion Battery for Laptops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery for Laptops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for Laptops Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for Laptops Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery for Laptops Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Ba

