Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Li-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that are used for powering Mobile phones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones market was valued at 43280 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 54500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nickel?Cadmium Cell (NiCd) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones include Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, Sony, Amperex Technologies, Boston-Power, BYD, China BAK Battery and Enerdel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nickel?Cadmium Cell (NiCd)

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery( NiMH)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Mobile Phone

Functional Cell Phone

Other Mobile Phones (Sanfang Mobile Phones, etc.)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

LG Chem

Sony

Amperex Technologies

Boston-Power

BYD

China BAK Battery

Enerdel

Sunwoda Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery for Mobile Phones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Bat

