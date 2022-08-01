Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Direct drive wind turbines, also known as gearless wind turbines, are wind turbines without a gearbox.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Drive Wind Turbine in global, including the following market information:
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Direct Drive Wind Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Direct Drive Wind Turbine include Siemens, General Electric, Enercon, Argosy Wind Power and Goldwind Science & Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct Drive Wind Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 1MW
1MW To 3MW
More Than 3MW
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy Storage
Oil And Gas
Smart Grid
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct Drive Wind Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct Drive Wind Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Direct Drive Wind Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Direct Drive Wind Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
General Electric
Enercon
Argosy Wind Power
Goldwind Science & Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Drive Wind Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Drive Wind Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Drive Wind Turbine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Drive Wind Turbin
