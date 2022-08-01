Lip Care Products Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing per capita income among emerging economies and rapidly growing varieties in organic and natural lip care products are some of the drivers expected to trigger the market growth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lip Care Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Lip Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lip Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lip Care Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lip Care Products market was valued at 1598.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1948.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Medicated Lip Care Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lip Care Products include L’Oreal, Revlon, Kao, Bayer and Unilever, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lip Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lip Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Medicated Lip Care Product

Medicated And Therapeutic Lip Care Products

Sun Protection Lip Care Products

Global Lip Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Toiletry

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lip Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lip Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lip Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lip Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L’Oreal

Revlon

Kao

Bayer

Unilever

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lip Care Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lip Care Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lip Care Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lip Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lip Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lip Care Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lip Care Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lip Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lip Care Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lip Care Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lip Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lip Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lip Care Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Care Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lip Care Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Care Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lip Care Products Market Size Markets, 2021 &

