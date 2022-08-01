Lip Care Products Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Growing per capita income among emerging economies and rapidly growing varieties in organic and natural lip care products are some of the drivers expected to trigger the market growth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lip Care Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Lip Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lip Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lip Care Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lip Care Products market was valued at 1598.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1948.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Medicated Lip Care Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lip Care Products include L’Oreal, Revlon, Kao, Bayer and Unilever, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lip Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lip Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Medicated Lip Care Product
Medicated And Therapeutic Lip Care Products
Sun Protection Lip Care Products
Global Lip Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Toiletry
Global Lip Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lip Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lip Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lip Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lip Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lip Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L’Oreal
Revlon
Kao
Bayer
Unilever
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lip Care Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lip Care Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lip Care Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lip Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lip Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lip Care Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lip Care Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lip Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lip Care Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lip Care Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lip Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lip Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lip Care Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Care Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lip Care Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lip Care Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lip Care Products Market Size Markets, 2021 &
