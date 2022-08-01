Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An ink is a liquid or a paste like (semi-liquid) material that is used for drawing, writing, and printing either text or graphics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexography Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks include Flint, Sakata, Sun Chemical, Tokyo Ink, Altana, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Environmental Inks, Coatings and Huber. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexography Inks

Gravure Inks

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Construction

Manufacturing

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flint

Sakata

Sun Chemical

Tokyo Ink

Altana

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

Environmental Inks

Coatings

Huber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Waterborne Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Waterborne Printi

