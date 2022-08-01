Loan Servicing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Loan servicing is the process by which a company (mortgage bank, servicing firm, etc.) collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Loan Servicing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Loan Servicing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loan Servicing market was valued at 700.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1409.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Loans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loan Servicing include FICS, Fiserv, Mortgage Builder, Nortridge Software and Shaw Systems Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Loan Servicing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loan Servicing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Loan Servicing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Loans

Conforming Loans

FHA Loans

Private Money Loans

Hard Money Loans

Global Loan Servicing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Loan Servicing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Homeowner

Local Bank

Company

Global Loan Servicing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Loan Servicing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loan Servicing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loan Servicing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FICS

Fiserv

Mortgage Builder

Nortridge Software

Shaw Systems Associates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Loan Servicing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Loan Servicing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Loan Servicing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Loan Servicing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Loan Servicing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Loan Servicing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Loan Servicing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Loan Servicing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Loan Servicing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Loan Servicing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loan Servicing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loan Servicing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loan Servicing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Loan Servicing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Conventional L

