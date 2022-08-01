Location-Based Services (LBS) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A location-based service (LBS) is a software application for a IP-capable mobile device that requires knowledge about where the mobile device is located.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Location-Based Services (LBS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Location-Based Services (LBS) market was valued at 48510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 155320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outdoor LBS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Location-Based Services (LBS) include Alibaba, Apple, Foursquare, Google, HERE, Aisle411, Baidu, Dianping and Facebook. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Location-Based Services (LBS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outdoor LBS

Indoor LBS

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Location-Based Services (LBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Location-Based Services (LBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alibaba

Apple

Foursquare

Google

HERE

Aisle411

Baidu

Dianping

Facebook

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Location-Based Services (LBS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Location-Based Services (LBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Location-Based Services (LBS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Location-Based Services (LBS) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

