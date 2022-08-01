Lock Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Locks are security devices that use an electronic or mechanical process to secure a belonging, system, or building.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lock in global, including the following market information:

Global Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Padlocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lock include Godrej & Boyce, Amsec, Gunnebo, Yale, Bode Panzer, Bricard, Cisa and Compx International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Padlocks

Deadbolts

Knob Locks

Lever Handle Locks

Cam Locks

Others

Global Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Hospitality

Enterprise

Critical Infrastructure

Global Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Godrej & Boyce

Amsec

Gunnebo

Yale

Bode Panzer

Bricard

Cisa

Compx International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lock Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lock Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lock Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lock Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lock Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lock Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lock Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lock Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lock Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lock Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lock Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lock Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Padlocks

4.1.3 Deadbolts

4.1.4 Knob Locks

4.1.5 Lever Handle Locks

4.1.6 Cam Locks

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Lock Revenue & Forecasts

