Logistics Insurance Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
logistics insurance include specialist coverages and services for the industry such as: Marine liability and general liability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Logistics Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Logistics Insurance market was valued at 66820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 83070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ransportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Logistics Insurance include American International, Allianz, DB Schenker, Dawson, G4S International Logistics, Integrity Transportation Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Peoples Insurance Agency and UPS Capital and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Logistics Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Logistics Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ransportation
Marine
Aviation
Global Logistics Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Services
Commerce
Global Logistics Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Logistics Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Logistics Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American International
Allianz
DB Schenker
Dawson
G4S International Logistics
Integrity Transportation Insurance
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Peoples Insurance Agency
UPS Capital
Wells Fargo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Logistics Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Logistics Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Logistics Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Logistics Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Logistics Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Logistics Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Logistics Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Logistics Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Logistics Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Logistics Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Logistics Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Logistics Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Logistics In
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Logistics Insurance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
transport & logistics insurance Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global transport & logistics insurance Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Logistics Insurance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027