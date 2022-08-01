Logistics Insurance Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

logistics insurance include specialist coverages and services for the industry such as: Marine liability and general liability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Logistics Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Logistics Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Logistics Insurance market was valued at 66820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 83070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ransportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Logistics Insurance include American International, Allianz, DB Schenker, Dawson, G4S International Logistics, Integrity Transportation Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Peoples Insurance Agency and UPS Capital and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Logistics Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Logistics Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ransportation

Marine

Aviation

Global Logistics Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Services

Commerce

Global Logistics Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Logistics Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Logistics Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Logistics Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American International

Allianz

DB Schenker

Dawson

G4S International Logistics

Integrity Transportation Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Peoples Insurance Agency

UPS Capital

Wells Fargo

